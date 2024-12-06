News & Insights

Roth MKM starts ‘overlooked’ Entrada Therapeutics with Buy rating

December 06, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Roth MKM last night initiated coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) with a Buy rating and $29 price target Entrada is an early-stage biopharma that seeks to solve a key bottleneck, which is effectively delivering oligo drugs into hard-to-target regions to treat diseases driven by genetic mutations, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the company as an “overlooked neuromuscular innovator” and says the ENTR-601-44 Phase 1 data “clean the clocks of competitors.”

