Roth MKM starts ‘overlooked’ Entrada Therapeutics with Buy rating

Roth MKM last night initiated coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) with a Buy rating and $29 price target Entrada is an early-stage biopharma that seeks to solve a key bottleneck, which is effectively delivering oligo drugs into hard-to-target regions to treat diseases driven by genetic mutations, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the company as an “overlooked neuromuscular innovator” and says the ENTR-601-44 Phase 1 data “clean the clocks of competitors.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TRDA:
- Entrada Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at Roth MKM
- Entrada Therapeutics price target raised to $28 from $25 at Oppenheimer
- Entrada Therapeutics price target raised to $20 from $18 at H.C. Wainwright
- Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 Financial Highlights
- Entrada Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (35c), consensus (73c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.