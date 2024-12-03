News & Insights

Stocks

Rosslyn Data Technologies Passes All AGM Resolutions

December 03, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rosslyn Data Technologies, a leader in cloud-based spend intelligence, successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting. The company continues to support organizations in navigating complex supply chains with its advanced platform that offers predictive analytics and rapid ROI. This development underscores Rosslyn’s commitment to leveraging AI and machine learning for strategic decision-making in procurement.

For further insights into GB:RDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.