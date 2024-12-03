Rosslyn Data Technologies Passes All AGM Resolutions

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies, a leader in cloud-based spend intelligence, successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting. The company continues to support organizations in navigating complex supply chains with its advanced platform that offers predictive analytics and rapid ROI. This development underscores Rosslyn’s commitment to leveraging AI and machine learning for strategic decision-making in procurement.

