Ronin Resources Concludes AGM with All Resolutions Passed

Ronin Resources Ltd (AU:RON) has released an update.

Ronin Resources Limited has successfully concluded its annual general meeting, with all resolutions passed, including key special resolutions. The company, listed on the ASX, is actively engaged in evaluating its lithium and gold-silver projects across Canada, Colombia, and Argentina, while also seeking new business opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a market capitalization of approximately $5.89 million, Ronin Resources continues to focus on strategic growth and exploration activities.

