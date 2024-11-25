Rome Resources to Showcase Promising Congo Project

Pathfinder Minerals (GB:RMR) has released an update.

Rome Resources Plc is set to host an investor webinar on November 27, 2024, to discuss their promising Tin-Copper-Zinc project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The session will highlight significant advancements in their drilling campaign and provide insights into the project’s strategic importance, featuring key presentations and a live Q&A with the leadership team.

