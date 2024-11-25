News & Insights

Stocks

Rome Resources to Showcase Promising Congo Project

November 25, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pathfinder Minerals (GB:RMR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rome Resources Plc is set to host an investor webinar on November 27, 2024, to discuss their promising Tin-Copper-Zinc project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The session will highlight significant advancements in their drilling campaign and provide insights into the project’s strategic importance, featuring key presentations and a live Q&A with the leadership team.

For further insights into GB:RMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.