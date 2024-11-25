Rome Resources to Showcase Promising Congo Project

Pathfinder Minerals (GB:RMR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Rome Resources Plc is set to host an investor webinar on November 27, 2024, to discuss their promising Tin-Copper-Zinc project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The session will highlight significant advancements in their drilling campaign and provide insights into the project’s strategic importance, featuring key presentations and a live Q&A with the leadership team.
For further insights into GB:RMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart Retreats from DEI Policies Ahead of Black Friday
- ‘Ignore the Noise,’ Says Colin Sebastian About Alphabet Stock
- ‘Load Up Ahead of Holiday Season,’ Says Youssef Squali on Amazon Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.