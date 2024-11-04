News & Insights

Rollins initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays

November 04, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Barclays initiated coverage of Rollins (ROL) with an Equal Weight rating and $50 price target The firm believes the company has a “best-in-class” brand but says the shares “may have been priced for perfection.” Barclays will be on the “keen look out for more opportunistic entry points,” as it believes Rollins has a “solid investment thesis.”

