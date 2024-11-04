Rollins initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage of Rollins (ROL) with an Equal Weight rating and $50 price target The firm believes the company has a “best-in-class” brand but says the shares “may have been priced for perfection.” Barclays will be on the “keen look out for more opportunistic entry points,” as it believes Rollins has a “solid investment thesis.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ROL:
- Rollins price target raised to $54 from $53 at Goldman Sachs
- Rollins Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Rollins reports Q3 adjusted EPS 29c, consensus 30c
- Rollins raises quarterly dividend 10% to 16.5c per share
- ROL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.