News & Insights

Stocks

Roivant Sciences reports Q2 EPS (31c), consensus (26c)

November 12, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q2 revenue $4.47M vs $3.648M last year. “I am pleased to finish out another quarter with continued clinical execution, including positive data in Graves’ Disease and FDA’s clearance of INDs in 5 indications at Immunovant,” said Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant. “I am also excited today to present the 52-week data from our Phase 2 study of brepocitinib in NIU. The sustained treatment benefits observed further our belief that brepocitinib is a potentially compelling and durable agent for a disease that is poorly treated today. We have a busy year ahead with major data expected in 2025 from Immunovant and Priovant, along with continued execution across other programs.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ROIV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.