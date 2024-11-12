Roivant Sciences reports Q2 EPS (31c), consensus (26c)

Reports Q2 revenue $4.47M vs $3.648M last year. “I am pleased to finish out another quarter with continued clinical execution, including positive data in Graves’ Disease and FDA’s clearance of INDs in 5 indications at Immunovant,” said Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant. “I am also excited today to present the 52-week data from our Phase 2 study of brepocitinib in NIU. The sustained treatment benefits observed further our belief that brepocitinib is a potentially compelling and durable agent for a disease that is poorly treated today. We have a busy year ahead with major data expected in 2025 from Immunovant and Priovant, along with continued execution across other programs.”

