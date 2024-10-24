News & Insights

Stocks

Rogers Corporation Q3 2024 Earnings Beat Expectations

October 24, 2024 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Rogers ( (ROG) ) is now available.

Rogers Corporation reported mixed financial results for Q3 2024, with earnings surpassing expectations despite lower sales. The company’s focus on operational improvements and cost management boosted earnings, but sales were impacted by weak demand in the EV/HEV sector and a seasonal dip in portable electronics. Looking forward, Rogers anticipates a sales decline in Q4 due to typical seasonality and inventory adjustments by customers. The company remains committed to its long-term strategy, including expanding its power substrate factory in China to capture growth in EV/HEV, renewable energy, and industrial markets.

For an in-depth examination of ROG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.