Rogers Corporation Q3 2024 Earnings Beat Expectations

Rogers Corporation reported mixed financial results for Q3 2024, with earnings surpassing expectations despite lower sales. The company’s focus on operational improvements and cost management boosted earnings, but sales were impacted by weak demand in the EV/HEV sector and a seasonal dip in portable electronics. Looking forward, Rogers anticipates a sales decline in Q4 due to typical seasonality and inventory adjustments by customers. The company remains committed to its long-term strategy, including expanding its power substrate factory in China to capture growth in EV/HEV, renewable energy, and industrial markets.

