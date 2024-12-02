News & Insights

Rockland Resources Announces Share Consolidation Update

December 02, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Rockland Resources (TSE:RKL) has released an update.

Rockland Resources Ltd. is proceeding with a share consolidation, converting five existing shares into one new share, effective December 3, 2024. This move will uniformly affect all shareholders and adjust stock options and warrants accordingly. The company’s shares will continue to trade under the same symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

