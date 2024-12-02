Rockland Resources Announces Share Consolidation Update

Rockland Resources (TSE:RKL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rockland Resources Ltd. is proceeding with a share consolidation, converting five existing shares into one new share, effective December 3, 2024. This move will uniformly affect all shareholders and adjust stock options and warrants accordingly. The company’s shares will continue to trade under the same symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:RKL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.