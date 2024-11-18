News & Insights

Stocks

Roche receives CE Mark for Ventana FOLR1 RxDx Assay

November 18, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roche (RHHBY) announced that it has received CE Mark for its Ventana FOLR1 RxDx Assay. This is the first immunohistochemistry, or IHC, companion diagnostic test to be made widely available in Europe to aid in identifying epithelial ovarian cancer, or EOC, patients who may be eligible for targeted treatment with Elahere. Elahere is an antibody-drug conjugate therapy developed by AbbVie for the treatment of FRa-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. This certification follows the news earlier this year that the Ventana FOLR1 test had received pre-authorization in Germany and Austria. This exceptional decision allowed clinicians and patients in these countries to access the test ahead of the CE Mark certification.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RHHBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY
RHHVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.