Roche Gets FDA Approval for Subcutaneous Formulation of Tecentriq

Roche RHHBY announced that the FDA has approved the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of the blockbuster immunotherapy drug Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

The SC formulation was approved under the brand name Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs).

Per Roche, the approval makes Tecentriq Hybreza the first and only subcutaneous anti-PD-(L)1 cancer immunotherapy in the United States.

Year to date, Roche’s shares have gained 8% compared with the industry’s 25.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Roche’s Tecentriq SC Approval

Tecentriq Hybreza combines Tecentriq with Halozyme Therapeutics’ Enhanze drug delivery technology.

The FDA approval was based on data from the phase IB/III IMscin001 study. Data from the study showed comparable levels of Tecentriq in the blood, when administered subcutaneously, and a safety and efficacy profile consistent with the intravenous (IV) formulation.

The mid-stage IMscin002 study showed that 71% of patients preferred Tecentriq Hybreza over IV infusion.

The new SC option reduces treatment time to approximately seven minutes compared with 30-60 minutes for IV infusion.

The SC formulation will be available for all indications of Tecentriq approved for adults in the United States, including certain types of lung, liver, skin and soft tissue cancer.

It was first approved in Great Britain in August 2023 and is now approved in 50 countries.

Tecentriq: A Top Drug for Roche

Tecentriq was the first cancer immunotherapy approved for the treatment of a certain type of early-stage (adjuvant) small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma.

The drug is also approved in countries around the world, either alone or in combination with targeted therapies and/or chemotherapies, for various forms of metastatic NSCLC, certain types of metastatic urothelial cancer, PD-L1-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma and alveolar soft part sarcoma.

Tecentriq is one of the top revenue generators for Roche. Sales of the drug totaled CHF 1.8 billion in the first half of 2024.

However, the phase II/III SKYSCRAPER-06 study, evaluating tiragolumab plus Tecentriq and chemotherapy versus Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy as an initial (first-line) treatment for people with previously untreated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC, did not meet its primary endpoints of progression-free survival at its primary analysis and overall survival at first interim analysis.

Merck’s Keytruda is the leading immuno-oncology treatment in the world. It is already approved for the treatment of many cancers globally and accounts for around 50% of Merck’s pharmaceutical sales. Keytruda generated sales of more than $14 billion in the first half of 2024.

Roche’s Rank & Other Key Picks

Roche currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked large-cap pharma companies are Eli Lilly LLY and Novartis NVS. While LLY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Novartis carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Eli Lilly’s 2024 earnings have risen from $15.77 to $16.49 per share over the past 30 days. For 2025, the bottom-line estimate has risen from $22.19 to $23.97 over the same time frame. Year to date, Lilly’s shares have risen 60.3%.

Estimates for NVS’ 2024 earnings have risen from $7.48 to $7.50 per share over the past 30 days. For 2025, the bottom-line estimate has risen from $8.27 to $8.30 over the same time frame.









Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.