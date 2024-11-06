Roche Bobois SA Reports Strong 2023 Turnover

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.
Roche Bobois SA, a leading French furniture company, reported a 2023 turnover of €600.8 million, with its flagship brand contributing €508.2 million. The company has a strong international presence with 342 stores across 54 countries, showcasing its commitment to high-end design and the French Art of Living.
