Roche Bobois SA Reports Strong 2023 Turnover

November 06, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.

Roche Bobois SA, a leading French furniture company, reported a 2023 turnover of €600.8 million, with its flagship brand contributing €508.2 million. The company has a strong international presence with 342 stores across 54 countries, showcasing its commitment to high-end design and the French Art of Living.

Tags

Stocks
