Roblox reports Q3 EPS (37c), consensus (39c)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.29B, consensus $1.02B. Average Daily Active Users (“DAUs”) were 88.9 million, up 27% year-over-year. Average monthly unique payers were 19.1 million, up 30% year-over-year, and average bookings per monthly unique payer was $19.70. Hours engaged were 20.7 billion, up 29% year-over-year. Average bookings per DAU was $12.70, up 6% year-over-year. “Roblox’s (RBLX) exceptional Q3 results demonstrate the strength of our platform and the effectiveness of our growth strategies. We’re particularly proud of the progress we’ve made in empowering creators, fostering social connections, and expanding our global reach. As we look ahead, we remain committed to building the world’s largest social platform for play, and we’re confident that our continued innovation and focus on safety will drive long-term value for our shareholders and the broader Roblox community,” said David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox.

