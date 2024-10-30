News & Insights

Stocks

Robinhood sees FY24 total operating expenses $1.86B-$1.96B

October 30, 2024 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “Our 2024 expense plan includes growth investments in new products, features, and international expansion while also getting more efficient in our existing businesses. Our outlook for GAAP total operating expenses is $1.86 billion to $1.96 billion, including a $10 million regulatory accrual in Q3 2024. Our outlook for Non-GAAP combined Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC for full-year 2024 is unchanged at $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HOOD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.