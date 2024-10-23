Robert Walters CFO Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Robert Walters (GB:RWA) has released an update.

David Bower, the Chief Financial Officer of Robert Walters plc, has purchased 20,000 ordinary shares, increasing his stake in the company from 0.01% to 0.04%. This transaction, executed at an average price of £3.721 per share, highlights insider confidence in the firm’s potential amidst current market conditions. Investors may find this move indicative of the company’s growth prospects.

