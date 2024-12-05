RMA Global Ltd. Updates on Director’s Interest Change

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Mr. Shane Greenan, who now has an indirect interest through the Shangalar Super Fund. This update reflects a shift in the control over the voting or disposal of shares, which might attract the attention of investors monitoring director transactions.

