RJK Explorations Expands Private Placement Offering

RJK Explorations Ltd (TSE:RJX.A) has released an update.

RJK Explorations Ltd. has increased the size of its private placement to raise up to $425,000, with proceeds aimed at diamond drilling and general working capital. The offering consists of units priced at $0.035, each unit comprising a common share and a warrant. Additionally, RJK will not proceed with issuing shares to Great Lakes Nickel as previously announced.

For further insights into TSE:RJX.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.