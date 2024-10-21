News & Insights

RJK Explorations Expands Private Placement Offering

RJK Explorations Ltd (TSE:RJX.A) has released an update.

RJK Explorations Ltd. has increased the size of its private placement to raise up to $425,000, with proceeds aimed at diamond drilling and general working capital. The offering consists of units priced at $0.035, each unit comprising a common share and a warrant. Additionally, RJK will not proceed with issuing shares to Great Lakes Nickel as previously announced.

