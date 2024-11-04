News & Insights

RIWI Corp Expands Revenue with New Agreement

November 04, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

RIWI Corp (TSE:RIWI) has released an update.

RIWI Corp has secured a new agreement worth $1.3 million CAD in revenue for the next year, with the potential to earn an additional $1.37 million CAD in the following year. This deal marks an extension of their partnership with an international research organization, showcasing RIWI’s capacity to deliver innovative data solutions and strengthen client relationships.

