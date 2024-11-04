RIWI Corp Expands Revenue with New Agreement

RIWI Corp (TSE:RIWI) has released an update.

RIWI Corp has secured a new agreement worth $1.3 million CAD in revenue for the next year, with the potential to earn an additional $1.37 million CAD in the following year. This deal marks an extension of their partnership with an international research organization, showcasing RIWI’s capacity to deliver innovative data solutions and strengthen client relationships.

For further insights into TSE:RIWI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.