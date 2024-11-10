News & Insights

Riversgold Advances Northern Zone Gold Project

November 10, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Ltd. has completed a new round of drilling at its Northern Zone Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, with 26 drill holes covering 1,545 meters. The samples are now being analyzed, and a mineralization report is in progress to support a mining lease application. The project has shown promising results, suggesting significant gold mineralization, bolstered by the rising gold prices, which could enhance its economic viability.

