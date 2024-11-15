Rivalry Corp. Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results Date

Rivalry Corp (TSE:RVLY) has released an update.

Rivalry Corp., a leader in sportsbook and iGaming for Gen Z, will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 29 before the stock market opens. The company, which operates globally in over 20 countries with a focus on esports and traditional sports betting, will also hold a conference call to discuss these results with investors.

For further insights into TSE:RVLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.