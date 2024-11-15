News & Insights

Rivalry Corp. Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results Date

November 15, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Rivalry Corp (TSE:RVLY) has released an update.

Rivalry Corp., a leader in sportsbook and iGaming for Gen Z, will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 29 before the stock market opens. The company, which operates globally in over 20 countries with a focus on esports and traditional sports betting, will also hold a conference call to discuss these results with investors.

