Riso Kagaku Boosts Share Liquidity with Split

Riso Kagaku Corporation (JP:6413) has released an update.

Riso Kagaku Corporation announced a 2-for-1 share split to boost share liquidity, doubling the total issued shares to 72 million. This move is coupled with amendments to their Articles of Incorporation, increasing the total authorized shares to over 271 million. The changes are set to take effect on January 1, 2025.

For further insights into JP:6413 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.