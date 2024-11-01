Riso Kagaku Boosts Share Liquidity with Split

News & Insights

Riso Kagaku Corporation (JP:6413) has released an update.

Riso Kagaku Corporation announced a 2-for-1 share split to boost share liquidity, doubling the total issued shares to 72 million. This move is coupled with amendments to their Articles of Incorporation, increasing the total authorized shares to over 271 million. The changes are set to take effect on January 1, 2025.

