Riot Platforms price target raised to $24 from $22 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the firm’s price target on Riot Platforms (RIOT) to $24 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Riot’s Q3 revenue was was relatively in line with the firm’s estimates, and the company mined a similar number of Bitcoin in 3Q24 as they did in 3Q23, despite the Bitcoin halving, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Should Bitcoin break out meaningfully above new highs, Riot should stand to materially benefit given its size, Cantor argues, adding that the shares have multiple shots on goal for re-rating to occur over the coming months.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RIOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.