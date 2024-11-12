News & Insights

RioCan’s Strong Retail Leasing Boosts Earnings

November 12, 2024 — 11:02 pm EST

Riocan Reit ( (RIOCF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Riocan Reit presented to its investors.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts, primarily focused on owning, managing, and developing retail-focused, mixed-use properties in high-density, transit-oriented areas.

RioCan’s latest earnings report highlights a strong financial performance with a record-breaking committed occupancy rate of 97.8%, driven by high lease renewal retention and rising demand for their retail portfolio. The company has completed over 1.28 million square feet of leases, which includes new leases and filling vacancies left by tenant failures earlier in the year.

Key financial metrics in the report include a $137.9 million FFO for the quarter, a slight increase from the previous year, and a substantial rise in net income attributable to favorable changes in the fair value of investment properties. The Trust’s financial flexibility is supported by a strong liquidity position and a strategic capital management approach, including $1.05 billion in financing at competitive interest rates.

Looking forward, RioCan remains on track to meet its annual FFO guidance, despite a corporate restructuring charge expected in Q4 2024. The Trust continues to focus on responsible cost management and enhancing its tenant roster to ensure income stability and growth. While new construction on mixed-use properties is paused, strategic development spending continues to align with business needs.

