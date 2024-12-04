Rio Tinto to study low carbon aluminum greenfield opportunity in Finland

Rio Tinto (RIO) has entered into a partnership agreement with the Swedish investment company Vargas, Mitsubishi Corporation and other international and local industry partners to study a low carbon aluminum greenfield opportunity in Finland. As the strategic industrial partner, Rio Tinto will provide the Arctial partnership with access to its AP60 technology and assist in what would be the first AP60 deployment in an aluminum smelter outside Quebec, Canada. Developed by Rio Tinto, AP60 is amongst the most efficient aluminum smelting technologies currently available at commercial scale. As a first step, Arctial will conduct a feasibility study and environmental impact assessment for a potential greenfield aluminium project in Kokkola, Finland.

