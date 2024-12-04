News & Insights

Stocks

Rio Tinto to study low carbon aluminum greenfield opportunity in Finland

December 04, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rio Tinto (RIO) has entered into a partnership agreement with the Swedish investment company Vargas, Mitsubishi Corporation and other international and local industry partners to study a low carbon aluminum greenfield opportunity in Finland. As the strategic industrial partner, Rio Tinto will provide the Arctial partnership with access to its AP60 technology and assist in what would be the first AP60 deployment in an aluminum smelter outside Quebec, Canada. Developed by Rio Tinto, AP60 is amongst the most efficient aluminum smelting technologies currently available at commercial scale. As a first step, Arctial will conduct a feasibility study and environmental impact assessment for a potential greenfield aluminium project in Kokkola, Finland.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.