Rio Tinto Aligns Executive Bonuses with Shareholder Interests

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto has awarded deferred shares to its key executives as part of its annual bonus deferral scheme, with a portion of these shares sold to cover taxes. This move, part of the company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, highlights the firm’s commitment to aligning executive rewards with shareholder interests. Key personnel received and sold shares on December 2, 2024, with remaining shares retained by the executives.

