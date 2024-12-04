News & Insights

Stocks

Rio Tinto Aligns Executive Bonuses with Shareholder Interests

December 04, 2024 — 08:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rio Tinto has awarded deferred shares to its key executives as part of its annual bonus deferral scheme, with a portion of these shares sold to cover taxes. This move, part of the company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, highlights the firm’s commitment to aligning executive rewards with shareholder interests. Key personnel received and sold shares on December 2, 2024, with remaining shares retained by the executives.

For further insights into AU:RIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTNTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.