Ring Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS 7c, consensus 7c

Reports Q3 revenue $89.24M, consensus $86.74M. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strong performance during the third quarter is a direct reflection of the Company’s commitment to its stockholders and – more specifically – the successful execution of our drilling and completion program and continued focus on reducing our all-in cash operating costs by our team of experienced professionals. Complementing this performance was the divestiture of non-core vertical assets in the Central Basin Platform (CBP). When combined with the cash flow from operations, we were able to reduce debt by another $15 million during the period, reducing our debt to $392 million. We believe it is important to point out that our debt at the end of the third quarter was $5 million less than debt we had at the end of the quarter prior to closing the Founders acquisition last year, yet our production is higher by over 2,800 Boe/d, enhancing our ability to accelerate further debt reduction in the future.”

