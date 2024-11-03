Rincon Resources Optimistic About West Arunta Drilling

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Ltd. has released diamond drilling results from its West Arunta Project, revealing weak rare earth element and copper mineralization at the Avalon and Sheoak targets. Despite intersecting only minor mineralization, the company remains optimistic about potential supergene REE enrichment, particularly at Sheoak, and plans further exploration. The completion of current field activities marks the end of 2024 operations due to the wet season, with efforts set to resume in March 2025.

