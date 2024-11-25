News & Insights

Stocks

Rimfire Pacific Mining Ends Avondale Agreement Amid Dispute

November 25, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has terminated its Avondale Earn-in Agreement with Golden Plains Resources Pty, which had the potential to earn a 70% joint venture interest. The termination has led to a dispute that will be resolved through arbitration, while Rimfire continues exploration activities at the Avondale Project, known for its scandium prospects. The company plans further metallurgical studies and air core drilling in early 2025.

For further insights into AU:RIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.