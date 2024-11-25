Rimfire Pacific Mining Ends Avondale Agreement Amid Dispute

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has terminated its Avondale Earn-in Agreement with Golden Plains Resources Pty, which had the potential to earn a 70% joint venture interest. The termination has led to a dispute that will be resolved through arbitration, while Rimfire continues exploration activities at the Avondale Project, known for its scandium prospects. The company plans further metallurgical studies and air core drilling in early 2025.

