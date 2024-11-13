Right Season Investments Appoints New Interim CFO

Roadman Investments (TSE:LITT) has released an update.

Right Season Investments Corp. has appointed Zachary Stadnyk as interim CFO and Corporate Secretary following the resignation of Mark Luchinski. Stadnyk brings over fifteen years of experience in leading multimillion-dollar initiatives across various industries, enhancing the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into TSE:LITT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.