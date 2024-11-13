News & Insights

Right Season Investments Appoints New Interim CFO

November 13, 2024 — 06:01 pm EST

Roadman Investments (TSE:LITT) has released an update.

Right Season Investments Corp. has appointed Zachary Stadnyk as interim CFO and Corporate Secretary following the resignation of Mark Luchinski. Stadnyk brings over fifteen years of experience in leading multimillion-dollar initiatives across various industries, enhancing the company’s strategic direction.

