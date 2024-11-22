News & Insights

Rigaku Holdings Expands with New Taiwan Subsidiary

November 22, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Rigaku Holdings Corporation (JP:268A) has released an update.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation plans to establish a new subsidiary, Rigaku Technology Taiwan Co., Ltd., in Taiwan to enhance business operations and expand its market presence in Taiwan and China. This strategic move from a branch office to a local corporation aims to provide better technical and commercial support for Rigaku’s products in the region. The subsidiary is expected to be established by March 2025, with negligible impact on the company’s operating results for 2024.

