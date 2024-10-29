Richmond Vanadium Technology Advances with Promising Project Updates

Richmond Vanadium Technology Pty Ltd. (AU:RVT) has released an update.

Richmond Vanadium Technology is making strides in its Richmond-Julia Creek Vanadium Project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped vanadium resources. Recent developments include the submission of a draft Environmental Impact Statement and a mining lease application, marking significant progress in regulatory approvals. With ongoing metallurgical test work, the company aims to potentially reduce costs, while remaining financially robust for future development decisions.

