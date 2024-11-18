News & Insights

Stocks

Rhythm Biosciences Secures $3.5M for Cancer Test Development

November 18, 2024 — 08:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd has successfully raised $3.5 million through a strong share placement, priced at $0.10 per share, to further develop and commercialize its ColoSTAT® Multiplex colorectal cancer test. The placement attracted significant interest from new institutional and sophisticated investors, reflecting confidence in the company’s innovative cancer diagnostics technology. The funds will support the finalization of the test kit, clinical validation, and expansion of their R&D pipeline.

For further insights into AU:RHY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.