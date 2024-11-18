Rhythm Biosciences Secures $3.5M for Cancer Test Development

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd has successfully raised $3.5 million through a strong share placement, priced at $0.10 per share, to further develop and commercialize its ColoSTAT® Multiplex colorectal cancer test. The placement attracted significant interest from new institutional and sophisticated investors, reflecting confidence in the company’s innovative cancer diagnostics technology. The funds will support the finalization of the test kit, clinical validation, and expansion of their R&D pipeline.

