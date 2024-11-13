RF Capital Group Names New CFO

RF Capital Group (TSE:RCG) has released an update.

RF Capital Group has appointed Francis C. Baillargeon as their new Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive experience from his previous roles at FLO EV Charging and TD Bank. His background in wealth management and strategic initiatives aims to strengthen RF Capital’s position in the Canadian market.

