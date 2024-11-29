News & Insights

Rex International Expands Norwegian Oil Ventures

November 29, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Rex International Holding Ltd. (SG:5WH) has released an update.

Rex International’s subsidiary, Lime Petroleum, has secured a new production licence in Norway’s Sognefjord East area following the successful Kim discovery, boosting potential oil exploration and development. Additionally, Lime’s interest in the Bestla Field is set to progress with an approved development plan, anticipating first oil by 2027. These advancements highlight Rex International’s strategic growth in the Norwegian oil sector.

