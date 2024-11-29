Rex International Expands Norwegian Oil Ventures

Rex International Holding Ltd. (SG:5WH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rex International’s subsidiary, Lime Petroleum, has secured a new production licence in Norway’s Sognefjord East area following the successful Kim discovery, boosting potential oil exploration and development. Additionally, Lime’s interest in the Bestla Field is set to progress with an approved development plan, anticipating first oil by 2027. These advancements highlight Rex International’s strategic growth in the Norwegian oil sector.

For further insights into SG:5WH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.