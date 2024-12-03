REX American Resources reports Q3 EPS $1.38 vs. $1.49 last year

Reports Q3 revenue $174.88M vs. $221.08M last year. “REX American continues to produce outsized positive results across market conditions thanks to our employees and management team and focused ethanol production operations,” said Zafar Rizvi, REX CEO. “Quarter after quarter, the REX team consistently demonstrates our ability to produce industry-leading results – and the third quarter was no exception. We delivered a year-over-year increase in gross margin by maximizing the production at our consolidated plants and carefully managing costs. As we look ahead to the future, and our planned increased production capacity coming online next year, we are excited for the anticipated step up in earnings potential from our expanded ethanol production operations.”

