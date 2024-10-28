News & Insights

Reway Group Approves Share Capital Increase and Regulatory Changes

October 28, 2024 — 11:50 am EDT

Reway Group SpA (IT:RWY) has released an update.

Reway Group S.p.A. has been granted approval by its shareholders to increase its share capital by up to 10%, providing flexibility for strategic acquisitions, including the planned purchase of Vega Engineering S.r.l. The meeting also approved changes to the company’s Articles of Association, aligning with new regulatory requirements. These moves aim to strengthen Reway Group’s position as a leading Italian infrastructure rehabilitation operator.

