Revolve Expands Canadian Solar Projects with New Acquisition

November 26, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp (TSE:REVV) has released an update.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. has completed the acquisition of a 30 MW solar project in Alberta, Canada, expanding its development pipeline and presence in the Canadian renewables market. The project, expected to power over 5,000 homes, aligns with the company’s strategy to focus on projects under 30 MW and aims to generate significant revenue once operational.

