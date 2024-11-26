Revolve Expands Canadian Solar Projects with New Acquisition

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp (TSE:REVV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. has completed the acquisition of a 30 MW solar project in Alberta, Canada, expanding its development pipeline and presence in the Canadian renewables market. The project, expected to power over 5,000 homes, aligns with the company’s strategy to focus on projects under 30 MW and aims to generate significant revenue once operational.

For further insights into TSE:REVV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.