Retirees Need Alts in Their Portfolio

September 08, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Retirees Need Alts in Their Portfolio

The financial volatility of recent years has made it clear that traditional retirement strategies may no longer suffice. The old 60/40 portfolio split between stocks and bonds has proven inadequate, as demonstrated in 2022 when both asset classes declined significantly.

 

 Retirees now face unique challenges such as sequence of return risk and inflation, which require a more adaptive investment strategy. Alternative investments, like private equity and venture capital, can offer opportunities for diversification and potential outperformance over traditional assets. Meanwhile, alternative strategies, such as long/short equity and merger arbitrage, provide potential protection during market downturns. 

 

Despite their complexity and potential downsides, incorporating alternatives can help retirees achieve a more resilient portfolio that balances growth, income, and capital preservation.

Finsum: Moreover, stocks and bonds are experiencing increasingly high correlation in returns compared to the last four decades, which should draw more inflow into alternatives. 

