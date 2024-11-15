Reti SpA Announces Remote Shareholders’ Meeting

Reti SpA (IT:RETI) has released an update.

Reti SpA has announced the scheduling of an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on December 2, 2024, for discussions on amending several articles of its Articles of Association. The meeting will be conducted remotely with participation through a designated representative, ensuring shareholders can exercise their voting rights. This move highlights Reti’s ongoing commitment to corporate governance and shareholder engagement.

