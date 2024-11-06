News & Insights

Retail Opportunity Investments to be Acquired by Blackstone

November 06, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

The latest update is out from Retail Opportunity Investments ( (ROIC) ).

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is set to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Partners X for $4 billion, in an all-cash deal at $17.50 per share, marking a 34% premium on its share price. This acquisition includes 93 grocery-anchored retail properties, highlighting Blackstone’s interest in high-demand shopping centers in key West Coast markets. The deal, backed by ROIC’s Board, is anticipated to close in early 2025, contingent on shareholder approval and customary conditions.

