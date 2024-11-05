Retail Opportunity downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc downgraded Retail Opportunity (ROIC) to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target The firm cites valuation for the downgrade following the recent rally. Upside from current levels may be relatively limited on a risk-adjusted basis, though there may still be modest upside to the extent a takeover deal materializes, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that to the extent a deal does not happen, there could be considerable downside risk in the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ROIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.