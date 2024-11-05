News & Insights

Stocks
ROIC

Retail Opportunity downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc

November 05, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc downgraded Retail Opportunity (ROIC) to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target The firm cites valuation for the downgrade following the recent rally. Upside from current levels may be relatively limited on a risk-adjusted basis, though there may still be modest upside to the extent a takeover deal materializes, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that to the extent a deal does not happen, there could be considerable downside risk in the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ROIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.