Retail Opportunity downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc downgraded Retail Opportunity (ROIC) to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target The firm cites valuation for the downgrade following the recent rally. Upside from current levels may be relatively limited on a risk-adjusted basis, though there may still be modest upside to the extent a takeover deal materializes, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that to the extent a deal does not happen, there could be considerable downside risk in the shares.
