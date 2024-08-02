Retail Investors Can Now Invest in Bitcoin Startups with Thunder Funder

Lightning Ventures, a VC firm in the Bitcoin space, launched Thunder Funder, a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) portal, at the Bitcoin 2024 conference last week. The platform aims to democratize early-stage investing in Bitcoin and open-source startups by allowing both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate.

Thunder Funder leverages the Reg CF framework, which permits companies to raise up to $5 million annually from the public. For the first time, this opens up largely inaccessible startup investment opportunities to retail investors interested in the booming Bitcoin and open source sectors.

Lightning Ventures has invested over $6.8 million in nearly 40 Bitcoin companies. With this new platform, "We're activating a new group of retail investors," said Mike Jarmuz, CEO of Thunder Funder.

The founding team comprises CTO Uncle Rockstar, an early contributor to BTCPay Server, and COO Vivek Patel, who previously worked at PrimeTrust.

Max Keiser and Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten's El Zonte Capital invested in the Lightning Ventures $500,000 pre-seed round to launch the platform alongside Brad Mills and Chris Hunter.

With Thunder Funder, regular investors can now directly fund innovative Bitcoin projects that were previously only accessible to accredited and institutional investors. This could accelerate development and progress in the Bitcoin and open-source ecosystem.

