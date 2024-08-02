News & Insights

Investing

Retail Investors Can Now Invest in Bitcoin Startups with Thunder Funder

August 02, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Lightning Ventures, a VC firm in the Bitcoin space, launched Thunder Funder, a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) portal, at the Bitcoin 2024 conference last week.  The platform aims to democratize early-stage investing in Bitcoin and open-source startups by allowing both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate. 

Thunder Funder leverages the Reg CF framework, which permits companies to raise up to $5 million annually from the public. For the first time, this opens up largely inaccessible startup investment opportunities to retail investors interested in the booming Bitcoin and open source sectors. 

Lightning Ventures has invested over $6.8 million in nearly 40 Bitcoin companies. With this new platform, "We're activating a new group of retail investors," said Mike Jarmuz, CEO of Thunder Funder.

The founding team comprises CTO Uncle Rockstar, an early contributor to BTCPay Server, and COO Vivek Patel, who previously worked at PrimeTrust.

Max Keiser and Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten's El Zonte Capital invested in the Lightning Ventures $500,000 pre-seed round to launch the platform alongside Brad Mills and Chris Hunter.

With Thunder Funder, regular investors can now directly fund innovative Bitcoin projects that were previously only accessible to accredited and institutional investors. This could accelerate development and progress in the Bitcoin and open-source ecosystem.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Investing
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.