News & Insights

Stocks

Retail Food Group Sees Changes in Substantial Holders

November 14, 2024 — 02:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holders, as Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates have ceased to be substantial holders. This change reflects a series of transactions in the company’s stock, indicating strategic adjustments by Regal and potentially impacting the market dynamics for RFG. Investors might find interest in how these moves could influence the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RFGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.