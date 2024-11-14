Retail Food Group Sees Changes in Substantial Holders

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holders, as Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates have ceased to be substantial holders. This change reflects a series of transactions in the company’s stock, indicating strategic adjustments by Regal and potentially impacting the market dynamics for RFG. Investors might find interest in how these moves could influence the company’s stock performance.

