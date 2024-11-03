News & Insights

Retail Food Group Expands with CIBO Espresso Acquisition

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited is set to acquire CIBO Espresso, a boutique coffee franchise in Adelaide, aiming to expand its presence in South Australia with 22 retail locations. The company plans to invest approximately $1.3 million to rebrand these outlets into Gloria Jean’s, leveraging a strong brand and marketing fund. This strategic acquisition is expected to be financially beneficial by 2026.

