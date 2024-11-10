News & Insights

Resouro Gold Reports Positive Drilling Results

November 10, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Resouro Gold Inc. (TSE:RSM) has released an update.

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. has successfully completed its infill drilling campaign at the Tiros Project in Brazil, revealing promising titanium and rare earth elements. The results, including significant concentrations of titanium dioxide and total rare earth oxides, will support future updates to the project’s mineral resource estimates.

