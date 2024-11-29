News & Insights

Resource Development Group Updates AGM Presentation

November 29, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has corrected formatting issues in its 2024 AGM Presentation, enhancing clarity for investors. The updated version has been released to the market, underscoring the company’s commitment to transparent communication. Investors are encouraged to review the revised presentation for the latest insights.

