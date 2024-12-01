Resonance Health Unveils Innovative Imaging Tech on Roadshow

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.
Resonance Health Ltd, an Australian healthcare technology firm, is initiating a non-deal investor roadshow to showcase its innovative medical imaging software products, which leverage AI for non-invasive diagnostics. The company’s offerings, like FerriScan® and HepaFat-AI®, are globally recognized and used in clinical trials for their precision in diagnosing and managing diseases. With regulatory clearances in the USA, Europe, and Australia, Resonance Health continues to expand its footprint in the medical device industry.
