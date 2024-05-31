Resonance Health Acquires TrialsWest to Boost Growth

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd has successfully acquired TrialsWest, marking a significant advancement in its growth strategy to broaden its presence within the global clinical trials market. The $4 million deal, financed through cash reserves and a new debt facility with NAB, could see additional payments contingent on performance targets. This strategic move is anticipated to drive revenue growth and facilitate both organic and acquisitive expansion, with the TrialsWest team, including its founders, continuing to play a pivotal role.

