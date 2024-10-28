Resolution Minerals Announces 2024 AGM Plans

Resolution Minerals Ltd. (AU:RML) has released an update.

Resolution Minerals Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Adelaide. Shareholders can access the meeting details online, as the company opts for digital notices over physical mail unless requested otherwise. This move aligns with modern corporate practices, aiming for efficiency and environmental consciousness.

