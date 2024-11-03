ResMed Inc Reports CDI and Stock Adjustments

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc has announced a decrease in its total CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) to 610,896,130 by the end of October 2024, marking a reduction of 2,366,750 CDIs from the previous month. This change results from net transfers between CDIs and common stock, alongside activity on the NYSE related to stock options and employee plans. Investors may find these adjustments significant as they reflect ongoing strategic financial maneuvers by the company.

