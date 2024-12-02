ResMed Inc. Officer Plans Share Sale on NYSE

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc. has announced the proposed sale of 74 shares worth approximately $18,419 by Michael J. Rider, an officer of the company, with the transaction facilitated by Fidelity Brokerage Services. These shares, acquired through restricted stock vesting, are set to be sold on December 2, 2024, on the NYSE. The sale reflects a strategic decision by the officer, following previous sales in November 2024.

